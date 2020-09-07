CDA approves Rs96m for gas supply to Park Enclave

Islamabad : The administration of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved Rs96 million for the installation and provision of gas network to Park Enclave-I.

The payment is likely to be made to SNGPL in a couple of days and after that SNGPL will start work on the provision of Sui-gas in the Park Enclave -I. Under this project, SNGPL will establish external gas conduction network as well as door to door internal gas conduction network. For this purpose, SNGPL will lay 800 meters long gas pipeline of ten inches diameter and 700 meters long gas pipeline of eight inches diameter for external conduction network. 18,900 meters long gas pipe of diameter six inches, 2530 long gas pipe of diameter four inches, 9,270-meter long gas pipe of diameter two inches and 5,600-meter long gas pipe of diameter 1-1/4 inches will be laid for door to door and internal conduction of gas within the project. It is pertinent to mention here that initially on SNGPL issued a demand notice amounting to Rs243.397 million for the provision of sui gas in Park Enclave-I, however, authority objected the higher cost of demand notice and requested M/s SNGPL to curtail the main line length and share the cost with PHA for main line and to issue revised cost notice to CDA.

In this context, a series of meetings were held and eventually in response to the efforts of the CDA management M/s SNGPL issued a reduced and revised cost demand notice for the external and internal gas network for Park Enclave-I.

The demand notice was processed and now payment is likely to be made in a couple of days. After that work on the establishment of Sui gas infrastructure will commence in Park Enclave-I. Provision of gas network will add to the efforts of the CDA management to provide all basic amenities in Park Enclave-I.

Meanwhile as part of its commitment to transform Park Enclave into a model, modern, dynamic and futuristic housing project in the capital city, the incumbent CDA Administration brought this long-neglected project out of back burner concentrated on its development, allocated funds, monitored development and ensured its availability for its allottees within one year. Development work in Phase I of Park Enclave is almost complete while development work in Phase II is about to start. Going further ahead, CDA has invited applications for allotment of plots in just launched phase III of Park Enclave. CDA will receive applications from the public till the 17th of September while balloting will be held on the 24th of September.