Hamza’s birthday celebrated

LAHORE:The birthday of opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz was celebrated at the party’s secretariat here on Sunday.

Deputy Secretary PML-N Ataullah Tarar and PML-N Lahore president Pervez Malik were chief guests. Khawja Imran Nazir, Shaista Pervez Malik and Imran Goraya and MPAs were also present there.

Ataullah Tarar on this occasion said Hamza Shahbaz is behind the bars for the last 15 months and he is the youngest political prisoner. He said Hamza Shahbaz has been imprisoned in an uncommitted crime.

He said Hamza suffered from excesses in Musharraf regime for 10 years and NAB had failed to prove any corruption against him. Malik Pervez said Hamza's daughter was four months old when he was sent to jail. Imran Khan is making new history of atrocities and oppression, he alleged.