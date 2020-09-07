Alhamra celebrates Defence Day

LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council celebrated Defence Day with full zeal and enthusiasm on Sunday at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall.

The celebrations started with prayers for national security and the country's prosperity. Alhamra released a song in connection with Defence Day. Alhamra Executive Director Saman Rai said that the song aimed to pay tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces because Defence Day is a golden chapter in the history of Pakistan. The country needed the 6 September, 1965 like spirit once again, and the entire nation should work united for the prosperity of the country, she added. Alhamra Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi also paid tribute to the martyrs of 6 September.

At the musical celebration, the youth participated in large numbers to pay tribute to Pakistan Army, raise their voice for Kashmiris rights and to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan. Renowned singers, including Abdul Rauf, Fazal Jutt, Sajjad Tafu and other artistes also performed. The viewers appreciated the efforts of Lahore Arts Council to broadcast all the celebrations at their Facebook page and YouTube channels. "Ainak Wala Jin" was also shown as a treat for kids.