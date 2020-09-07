India to fall victim to its own plots, says governor

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that if India conspires against Pakistan it will only end up harming itself.

Defence of Pakistan is in strong hands. Enemies will be given a befitting response on all fronts just like our armed forces defeated enemies in the War of 1965, he said adding that 220 million people of Pakistan were standing behind armed forces, he added.

The governor stated this while talking to the media after the flag-hoisting ceremony in Akhuwat University and the inauguration of a local gym in Defence. Akhuwat Foundation Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib was present on this occasion among others.

Addressing the ceremony, Chaudhry Sarwar said that 6 September is the day to remember and honour our martyrs who fought for the sovereignty of Pakistan. We are proud of our armed forces who are always ready to face challenges and defeat the enemies, he added. He said that the befitting response of Pakistan Air Force to India on 27 February, 2019, would also remain a golden part of history. We are ready to sacrifice ourselves for our motherland.

The governor said that 6 September is the day to reiterate our commitment that we will not shy away from sacrificing our lives for the security and sovereignty of Pakistan. He said that 55 years ago the whole nation stood by armed forces and the enemies had no option but to retrieve on all fronts.

He said this day will always be remembered as a day of valour, bravery and national unity. He said, “We are taking practical steps to overcome internal as well as external challenges of Pakistan. Pakistan is invincible.

Our armed forces laced with modern weaponry and full of love for the country are always ready to face all sorts of challenges and to defeat the enemy.” He said the whole nation paid tribute to the soldiers who make our borders secure. We salute our armed forces and our martyrs for their sacrifices for the security of Pakistan.

He said that we will never compromise on our security. Today we also reiterate our commitment to support our Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for freedom from the illegal Indian occupation. He said we will fight for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination on every world forum.

Talking to media, the governor said that Pakistan had always extended a hand of friendship and peace but India should not think of it as our weakness. He said that Pakistan’s armed forces were capable of defeating the enemies and it had been proven time and again in history, he added.

LGH corona test: Corona tests are being conducting free-of-cost in Lahore General Hospital (LGH). Postgraduate medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said this during his surprise visit to the LGH Central Research Lab, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

He was briefed that corona tests of 850 people were conducted from Sept 1 to Sept 5. He asked the authorities at LGH to make monitoring more effective so that patients and their families do not face any difficulty. He said if any irregularity is found in any block, strict action will be taken against the officials concerned.