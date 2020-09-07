Pak forces’ spirit can’t be defeated: Aleem Khan

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that 55 years ago it was proved that Pakistan's defence was invincible.

In a message issued on Sunday on the eve of Defence Day, he stated that the whole nation salutes those who sacrificed their lives for the dear homeland. Aleem Khan said the young men of the Army, Navy and Air Force are our national heroes and every Pakistani stands by them. He said that despite the numerical majority, those who gritted the enemy's teeth and tied bombs to their bodies and lay down under tanks proved that there was no substitute to enthusiasm and fervour. He said that 6 September, Defence Day and 7 September, Air Force Day renew our commitment to protect the beloved homeland and today every Pakistani reiterates his pledge that if ever a difficult time comes, we will all join forces with Pakistan to fight the enemy. He said that today's nuclear Pakistan is stronger than ever and a leaden wall for the enemy. He said that the country is in safe hands under the leadership of PM Imran Khan and Insha Allah Pakistan will be stronger in the days to come. Talking on Defence Day, Aleem said that today we should pledge to move forward with mutual unity, solidarity and sacrifice our lives for this motherland and pay tribute those who sacrificed themselves for this beloved country.