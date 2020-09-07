Rain, humid weather forecast

LAHORE:The city witnessed scattered rain with humid weather here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Different city localities witnessed moderate as well as trace rain. The areas where moderate rain was recorded included Davis Road, Garhi Shahu, Bibi Pakdaman, Montgomery Road, The Mall, Upper Mall, Lakshami Chowk, Nisbat Road, Township, Harbanspura, Aik Moriya Pull, parts of Circular Road and adjacent localities.

Met officials said that weak monsoon currents are affecting northeastern Punjab. A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper KP, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. They predicted that hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershowers are expected at few places of northeastern Punjab, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Rainfall was also recorded at several cities, including Gujranwala 14, Sialkot City 02, Narowal 01, Mirkhani 12, Drosh 08, Malam Jabba 05, Kakul 04, Islamkot 05, Gupis 02 and Bagrote 01. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu, Turbat and Dalbandin where mercury reached 40°C while in Lahore it was 33.4°C and minimum was 25°C.