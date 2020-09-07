Bob Willis Trophy match abandoned as player tests positive

BRISTOL: Northamptonshire’s Bob Willis Trophy match at Bristol was abandoned after lunch on the opening day after a player in their squad tested positive for Covid-19.

Gloucestershire had reached 66 for 6 when lunch was taken, but the players did not emerge after the interval and play was called off for the day shortly before 3pm.

Northants have fielded largely different squads in the T20 Blast and Bob Willis Trophy this season, with only two of the team playing this game part of their most recent Blast fixture.

“Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire and the ECB are unified in the belief that player welfare is paramount and that no risks should be taken with the health and safety of the players, officials and administrators involved in this match,” the clubs said in a joint statement.

“The match has now been abandoned and the Northamptonshire squad will return home to Northamptonshire.”

The ECB will assess whom the player had been in contact with before deciding upon the next step. Northants’ next fixture — a Blast game coincidentally also against Gloucestershire — is due to be played on Friday.

County cricket has already seen at least two players miss matches due to enforced self-isolation this summer.