BD mosque explosion toll rises to 24

NARAYANGANJ, Bangladesh: The death toll from a gas explosion that tore through a Bangladesh mosque has risen to 24, officials said on Sunday, as rescuers described how survivors jumped into a nearby open sewer to escape the flames.

Worshipers were at Friday evening prayers when the blast sent a ball of fire through the mosque in the central district of Narayanganj near the capital Dhaka, emergency services said.

Eight more people -- including the mosque’s imam and muezzin, who led prayers -- died overnight taking the toll to 24, said Samanta Lal Sen, a spokesman for a specialist burns hospital in Dhaka. "The conditions of 13 injured people were critical.

Bodies of some of the injured were 70-80 percent burnt," he told AFP, adding there were fears the toll could climb higher. "It is tough to survive if anyone has more than 30 percent of his body burnt." Forty-five people in total were injured, police said.

Mohammad Salim said he rushed to the mosque after the explosion, adding the blast’s shock waves shook the neighbourhood. He said burnt worshippers threw themselves into an open sewer next to the mosque.

"They wailed ‘’save, save us’’ as they rolled in the sewer water to cool their burnt bodies. Their faces were charred and were beyond recognition," Salim, who lost two cousins and a brother-in-law in the explosion, said. "I lifted three of them out of water. As I touched them, their skin peeled out from their bodies.