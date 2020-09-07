close
Mon Sep 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
Agencies
September 7, 2020

UK stabbings

World

A
Agencies
September 7, 2020

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom: British police on Sunday declared a "major incident" after several people were stabbed in the centre of the country’s second city, Birmingham. Violence broke out at about 12:30 am (2330 GMT Saturday) in and around the Arcadian Centre, a popular venue filled with restaurants, nightclubs and bars.

Latest News

More From World