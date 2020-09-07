Welfare hospital construction starts

NOWSHERA: Senior leader of the Awami National Party Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Sunday said that Mian Rashid Hussain Shaheed Foundation was apolitical and welfare organisation working for the destitute and needy people.

He was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the hospital at Mian Rashid Hussain Shaheed Complex. Spiritual leader Pir Rahmat Karim aka Daag Babaji laid the foundation stone of Mian Muhammad Sarir Memorial Hospital. Pir Saeed Hassan, Dr Shamus Zaman Shams, Bakhtiar Khattak, Engr Zard Ali Khan, RSF Director Mian Muhammad Zubair, Zar Ali Khan, Abbas Khan and others attended the ceremony.