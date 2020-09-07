Non-opening of underpass: Jirga warns of shutting BRT at Jahangirabad

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Qaumi Jirga has warned of shutting the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service at Jahangirabad by force if the underpass there was not opened within a week.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the jirga at the Arbab Khizer Hayat House in Jahangirabad.

Among the participants were Jirga Chairman Khalid Ayub, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Arbab Khizer Hayat, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Maulana Amanullah Haqqani, Kashif Azam of Jamaat-e-Islami, Alamgir Khalil, trader Amir Nawaz and others.

The participants condemned the KP government for not opening Jahangirabad underpass despite repeated assurances.

The participants lamented that despite clear instructions by the Peshawar Development Authority to open the underpass on September 11 last, implementation is being delayed for the reasons best known to the rulers.

The jirga participants lamented that unnecessary delay in opening the underpass was causing losses to traders in the area, besides creating hardships for the residents and others. Arbab Khizer Hayat said all claims by the rulers had proved to be a pack of lies.