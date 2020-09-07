Relatives protest as girl dies at hospital in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: Relatives of a young girl, who succumbed to injuries, staged a protest against the unavailability of doctors in the Rural Health Centre (RHC) in Titterkhel village on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses said the young girl sustained bullet injuries in Tabbi Murad village and was shifted to the RHC where the doctor was not available. The relatives got furious over the death of the girl as they said they had waited for three hours but the doctor did not come. They staged a protest inside the health facility and chanted slogans against the hospital administration.

They demanded the provincial health minister to take notice of the incident and take action against the doctor for his absence.