PTI women leaders in Bannu criticise reorganisation

BANNU: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing South Region has rejected the reorganisation of the party in the region.

Addressing a press conference, the outgoing general secretary women wing-south Naheed Akhtar and former PTI district president Nadia Khan alleged that Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur interfered in the process and gave the offices to his favourite candidates. They said they had worked for the PTI in the days when law and order was worse in Bannu and other southern districts. They expressed reservations over the recent reorganisation of the party in the southern region and announced to move the court against it.