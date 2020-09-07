Notification issued for city administrator

The Sindh Government has issued a notification to appoint grade-21 officer Iftikhar Ali Shallwani as the administrator of Karachi after the expiry of the term of the city’s mayor, Wasim Akhtar, last month along with the rest of the elected local governments in the province.

Prior to this appointment, Shallwani was serving as the additional secretary of the Sindh local government department. Before then, the senior officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service was serving as the Karachi commissioner.

He also served as the secretary of the health and law departments in Sindh. The notification, dated September 5, was issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah in accordance with the Section 21(3) of the Sindh Local Government Act 2013.

The notification also appointed the deputy commissioner of District Malir as the administrator of the District Council Karachi that comprises the rural parts of the city. The additional deputy commissioner-1 District Malir has been made the administrator of District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Malir. Meanwhile, the deputy commissioners in the Korangi, East, West, South, and Central districts, have been given the charge of the administrators of the respective DMCs.

Similarly, the deputy commissioners, additional deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners in the rest of the province have been assigned additional responsibilities as the administrators of their respective local government councils.