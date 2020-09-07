Karachi’s grim situation developing into security risk, warns PSP chief

Despite being the economic and financial lifeline of Pakistan, Karachi lacks basic amenities due to persistent criminal negligence of the federal, provincial and local bodies governments, said Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday.

“With each passing day, the socio-economic and administrative problems of Karachi have become chronic while a sense of deprivation is deepening amongst its dwellers,” Kamal said while talking to the party’s workers at the party’s secretariat.

“This grim situation of the revenue engine of the country is developing into ‘a security risk’ because the anti-state elements and the enemies of Pakistan are hell-bent upon exploiting the ethnic, sectarian and political fault lines of the city as well as the sense of deprivation among the citizens of the revenue engine of the country against the country”.

The PSP chief said peace had been restored in Karachi after years-long efforts of the law enforcement agencies and his party. “The conscienceless rulers have brought Karachi to a crucial crossroad, if the issues of Karachi are not addressed adequately on a priority basis, the situation can be exploited and manipulated by the enemies of Pakistan and the results would be so terrible that people will forget the tyranny of Altaf Hussain's MQM”, he said.

“The PPP's biased and corrupt Sindh government is directly responsible for the destruction of Karachi. The PPP has retained power and resources to itself instead of devaluing them to grass root level. Today, the federation’s announcement of a package of Rs1100 billion by putting the Sindh government on par is tantamount to wasting resources.”

He said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent two days in Karachi to resolve its issues followed by the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Kamal said just to protect and prolong their politics and power, the PPP and the MQM-P were fanning ethnic hatred in this province. “The way in which Muhajirs and Sindhis are being abused on social media is worrisome.”

He asked the people to recognise the conspiracy of the real enemies and thwart their nefarious designs by demonstrating unity and brotherhood. Kamal said there were 42,000 schools in Sindh out of which 11,800 were ghost schools, while seven million children were out of school despite the provincial government’s claim of spending Rs1000 billion on school education.