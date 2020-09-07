Two killed, as many injured in road accidents

Two people were killed and as many were injured in separate road traffic accidents in different parts of the metropolitan city on Sunday, said police sources.

The SITE Super Highway police said that 32-year-old Haider Ali, son of Qadir Bakhsh, was killed when a speeding vehicle hit his motorbike near the Ahsanabad area in Gulshan-e-Maymar.

Following the accident, police and rescuers arrived on site and transported the victim’s body to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said the truck driver responsible for the accident managed to flee, adding that his vehicle was impounded.

The Jackson police said that a middle-aged man was killed in a road traffic accident at the KPT Gate No. 10. His body was taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where he was identified as 55-year-old Gauhar Ali.

Police said the accident took place when an unidentified speeding vehicle hit the victim while he was trying to cross the road. The driver managed to flee with his vehicle from the scene of the crime. Two more people were injured in separate road traffic accidents in the Sachal and Landhi areas. The victims were taken to different hospitals for treatment.