IOC ‘carefully optimistic’ about Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022

BEIJING: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is hopeful that Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 can proceed in good order despite the disruption caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are carefully optimistic. And when I say carefully optimistic, it’s because we don’t know what the sanitary situation will be a year from now,” said Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi in a pre-recorded speech at the World Winter Sports Expo 2020 here on Sunday.

“But we are optimistic because we know we can do it because we have a fantastic partnership with Tokyo and an equally strong partnership with Beijing,” he added.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics was postponed by one year for the first time in Olympic history, and Dubi admitted a lot of work remained between now and the rescheduled summer of 2021 for Tokyo organizers.

“We have a task force that is looking at all aspects of Games organization in order to help Tokyo to simplify the delivery for two main reasons,” Dubi further explained.