Beijing Guoan held by Wuhan Zall in CSL

SUZHOU, China: Beijing Guoan were held to a 2-2 draw by Wuhan Zall in the ninth round of the Chinese Super League (CSL) here on Sunday.
Cedric Bakambu continued his goal-scoring form and broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute, as he sent Zhang Yuning’s pinpoint through ball into the bottom corner.
The under-23 striker Zhang proved his worth again in the 44th minute, as he tapped Jonathan Viera Ramos’ cross home to add another goal for Guoan.
Things nearly got a lot worse for Zall before going off at half-time, when the ever-lively Zhang broke free once again, but this time his shot was well saved by the goalpost.