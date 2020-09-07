Sports complex at PSB centre yet to get power supply

KARACHI: The PSB-owned national coaching centre in Karachi is facing a number of issues and last week’s heavy rains have increased its problems but so far neither the PSB nor IPC ministry has taken any notice, ‘The News’ has learnt.

The front wall of the coaching centre collapsed during the recent downpour. Sources pointed out that the reconstruction of the wall was the need of the hour. Otherwise criminal elements would start intruding inside the coaching centre at night and any mishap could happen, said a source.

The second major issue is the installation of power supply at the newly constructed multipurpose sports complex because any sporting activity cannot be organised till power supply is ensured.

Sources said that only a single connection to the national coaching centre would resolve the issue but the lethargic attitude of the PSB management has been impeding progress.

It is pertinent to mention that the multipurpose sports complex has the facilities of all indoor games with seating capacity for more than 2500 spectators.

The sportsmen and sportswomen of various indoor games appealed to the PM Imran Khan and IPC minister Fehmida Mirza to take notice of the delay in supply of power. They said that it was not a big problem but the PSB management did not take interest to resolve the issues on time.

Another issue is the replacement of more than two decades old tartan track. But no one has taken any interest in the matter, neither the past officials nor the current.

It may be noted that the centre earns more than Rs5 million annually by letting its facilities to private sector, mostly private educational institutions.

The construction of the 12 residential flats for staff is 70 percent completed. All the luggage and other valuables of the staffers of the coaching centre was destroyed when rainwater accumulated inside the centre and entered their mud houses.

The fitness club of the coaching centre is also in a poor shape. The wooden floor has rotten due to the rainwater. Sources who used the fitness club said that there are machines and other equipment installed in 1970s.

Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, a prominent businessman of the city who was inducted an executive sports committee by PSB in June this year, when contacted said that soon he would visit the coaching centre.

Dhedhi said that he would discuss all these sporting issues in the next meetings of the 11-member PSB committee, and play his role to resolve all these problems.

He said it was good that the multipurpose sports complex had been completed and a decade-long delayed project was completed by the Imran Khan-led government and soon its power supply problem would also be resolved. Dehdhi hoped that the sports complex would be used for sporting activities in near future.