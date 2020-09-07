PCB recommends harsh punishments for corrupters

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has recommended tough sanctions for the corrupt in cricket in its drive to assist the government around legislation on criminalising corruption in sports.

“The PCB has reviewed the existing legislation enacted within Pakistan and has noted that the same fail to adequately target and address corruption in sports,” Chairman Ehsan Mani said on Sunday while talking to APP.

The one-man Commission of Justice Malik Qayyum in 2000 recommended that the Pakistan government should investigate gambling in Pakistan, but because his advice was not taken forward and no legislation was done, Pakistan continued to face embarrassment with Salman Butt, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif ending up behind bars in England in 2010.

The country was at the receiving end once again during the Pakistan Super League when a number of players were banned and fined for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct.

“In the draft paper, the PCB has proposed severe sanctions pertaining to corruption, illegal manipulation, betting, match and spot-fixing as well as aiding and abetting such conduct and has proposed penalties to be imposed on individuals found guilty of engaging in such offences,” Mani added.

The PCB is currently engaged in a battle with Umar Akmal and has filed an appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) against the independent adjudicator’s decision to halve Umar Akmal’s 36-month ban over his failure to report corrupt approaches in two unrelated incidents.

The PCB has recently released a complete domestic schedule with focus on the ICC T20 World Cups 2021 and 2022, and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

“Too many meaningless matches and events were being organised which was costing the PCB a fortune without benefiting Pakistan cricket. Also, contrary to the constitution, the Regions were not generating their own funds and had become completely dependent financially on the PCB without any tangible results,” Mani said.

“We introduced a high-quality and competitive 2019-20 season in which the best of the best players featured and as a result, some of the top performers broke into the recent Pakistan sides, most prominent being Haider Ali.