Mon Sep 07, 2020
September 7, 2020

Berlusconi responding to treatment

MILAN: Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is responding well to treatment after he was taken to hospital with coronavirus, his doctor said on Sunday, but warned his condition was "delicate". The 83-year-old media tycoon is being treated for a lung infection at San Raffaele hospital in Milan where he was admitted on Thursday night. "The patient is calm and is responding optimally to treatments," his doctor Alberto Zangrillo said.

