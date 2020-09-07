Lebanese farmers hold protest

BEIRUT: Lebanese farmers urged local authorities on Sunday to contact Jordanian officials and negotiate with them the necessity of opening the Jaber border crossing to allow Lebanon’s agriculture produce to pass through Jordan to other Arab countries.

“There are around 60 trucks belonging to Lebanese farmers stuck on the Jaber border crossing unable to enter Jordan and other Arab countries,” Ibrahim Tarshishi, head of the farmers’ syndicate in Bekaa, told Xinhua.

Jordan announced last month that it will close the Jaber land crossing with Syria following an increase in Covid-19 cases originating in Syria. The Jaber is the main border crossing for goods and products from Lebanon and Syria to the Gulf region.