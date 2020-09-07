close
Mon Sep 07, 2020
A
Agencies
September 7, 2020

Turkey begins mly exercises in north Cyprus

World

A
Agencies
September 7, 2020

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s armed forces on Sunday began annual exercises in the breakaway republic of northern Cyprus -- an entity recognised only by Ankara -- as tensions brewed with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey’s hunt for gas and oil reserves in waters claimed by Greece has put huge strain on the relationship between the two Nato members. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday raised the stakes and warned Greece: "They will either understand the language of politics and diplomacy, or on the field through bitter experiences."

Nato said earlier technical talks would start to avoid incidents between the two countries’’ navies, but Athens said it had not agreed to the talks. As the tension ran high, the Turkish military began its exercises called "Mediterranean Storm" with the Turkish Cypriot Security Command, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Twitter.

