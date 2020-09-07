Tourism is an essential contributor to the economy of a country. Pakistan is a country having unmatched landscapes, distinctly rich culture and diverse history. It is home to many snow-covered peaks, forests, lakes and deserts. Not only do we have the most beautiful landscape, but we also have hundreds of historical sites. Still, Pakistan is still way behind in the field of tourism. Although tourism has grown remarkably over the last few years, there is a lot of room for improvement. If the flaws are resolved, it will greatly enhance the country’s economic conditions in many ways.

Most of our tourist attraction sites lack proper road systems and sign boards. The repairing of the neglected broken roads is a major need for the betterment of tourism. Second, there is also a dire need of a sufficient number of transporters, sweepers and security guards. The authorities will also have to look into the provision of proper waste disposal systems, and the establishment of information centres and restaurants. Tourist areas should have mobile signals so that people can remain connected. Investing in the tourism sector will do a lot good to the country. It will not only boost the economy, but will also have a positive effect on the international image of Pakistan. It will also prove favourable for local markets and businesses. It will also provide numerous job opportunities to the people. All of this will lead to a better Pakistan and a better future.

Basiq Munir

Islamabad