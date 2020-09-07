Plan for Karachi

There is finally some movement on a federal level for the stricken city of Karachi. The federal government has promised that it will help stage a recovery and repair the damage in Karachi. Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Sindh capital on Saturday and met with CM Murad Ali Shah as well as other officials and with the heads of other political parties. He said the centre would contribute around Rs1100 billion for reconstruction work in Karachi, so that the people of the city are safe and less miserable. For this purpose, he listed the various projects that would gain priority, including the provision of safe drinking water for the citizens, the repairing of storm drains, the clearing of sewage and other projects, such as removing encroachments. For this purpose, it has been agreed that while organizations such as the NDMA would physically clear the encroachments in various parts of city, it would be the duty of the Sindh government to remove people who lived in the area or have set up businesses along the areas, which block drains and provide them with alternative housing.

On the face of it, this all looks good; Karachi has for the longest time needed a political consensus more than anything else. Could it be that in the whole aftermath of the Karachi disaster, we may finally see an example of cooperation between the centre and the provincial government? Very few would argue that this is how things should be. Only if the two work together can there be any hope of finding a future that can improve the situation of people no matter where they live, and how they cope with the realities of life.

The Sindh government will also be contributing some of the money for the relief work, with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari saying Rs800 billion would be given by the Sindh government for this mammoth task, which will need good planning and good execution. All agencies must work together and all political parties must avoid efforts at point-scoring. The prime minister has made this quite clear. CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah too has shown every willingness to cooperate. From this point on, we hope that the effort to improve the situation in Karachi, so that the next rain does not take it by storm and turn the city into a place of disaster, can get underway. There is plenty of planning to be done. City planners need to be involved in this task. And we must hope that for the citizens of Karachi, it is a success.There is also the matter of follow-up for this plan. We have seen similar promises made by the PTI government in the centre, which unfortunately came to naught. Here’s hoping this time Karachi gets tangible help.