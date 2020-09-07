Zalmi’s Talent Hunt Programme begins today

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Zalmi has received thousands of videos for its ‘Talent Hunt Programme’ that starts in Peshawar from today (Monday).

Peshawar Zalmi Cricket Director Mohammad Akram will meet the young cricketers at the Jamrud Stadium and supervise the ‘Talent Hunt programme’ where the shortlisted youngsters have been invited.

“All cricketers and officials will follow the Covid-19 SOPs. Cricketers who uploaded videos at #MGZalmiCamp.com during virus outbreak have been invited to the programme. The Zalmi think-tank contacted the players after reviewing the videos last month,” Zalmi official says.

Akram said he was aiming to find new talent in Fata and other cities of Pakistan. “The best young cricketers will be given coaching and chance to get selected in Zalmi’s emerging category.”