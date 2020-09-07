Qatar 2030 Asian Games bid logo, slogan unveiled

KARACHI: The Doha 2030 Asian Games Bid Committee unveiled a dynamic bid logo and slogan, which reflect Qatar’s combination of tradition and modernity and its commitment to hosting a magical Games with an enduring legacy for Asia.

The official logo and slogan, “Your Gateway”, were revealed virtually by Qatar Olympic Committee President and Doha 2030 Asian Games Bid Committee Chair, Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Bin Khalifa, alongside Qatari athletes and committee representatives.

Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al-Thani said: “Our bid is born out of our strong belief that sport has the power to drive social change and foster peace and understanding. The unique role sport can play in keeping us connected and inspiring hope has been so clearly demonstrated this year during the global pandemic. It has only strengthened our determination to use Doha 2030 as a gateway to a brighter future for Qatar and the Asian Olympic family.

“Building on the legacy of the Doha 2006 Asian Games, we want to deliver a sustainable, inspirational Games plan that provides certainty and an enduring legacy for Asian sport. We want to deliver an Asian Games that supports development throughout the continent and provides a platform that connects all nations and celebrates our peaceful diversity,” he said.

The logo has been designed to showcase the blend of Qatar’s heritage and outstanding natural scenery, with its vibrant, contemporary and diverse culture. The look and feel is bold and colourful, representing the bid’s vision to inspire dreams of a more prosperous future for Asia through the celebration of sport.

The Your Gateway slogan mirrors Qatar’s belief that the Doha 2030 Asia Games can be gateway to a brighter tomorrow for Asia’s National Olympic Committees (NOCs). The Doha 2030 bid is proposing a gateway to a risk-free, excellent and sustainable Games.