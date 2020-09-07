Heatwave expected to hit US

DENVER, the United States: An unprecedented and unrelenting heatwave is expected to hit America’s West Coast over Labour Day weekend.

“Hundreds of heat records are likely to be broken,” said CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri on Sunday, adding “some of these records stand no chance.”The heatwave will affect about 100 million people, including residents from nearly all California and most places stretching from Arizona to Oregon, according to reports.“The heat out West this summer, its intensity and longevity, has been nothing short of amazing,” Javaheri added.