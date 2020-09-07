close
Mon Sep 07, 2020
Rihanna injured after e-bike accident

World

A
Agencies
September 7, 2020

CALIFORNIA: American singer and songwriter Rihanna has suffered injuries through a tragic accident that left her face swollen and bruised.

The Umbrella crooner 32 got into an accident while driving her electric scooter after which TMZ obtained photos of her face covered in bruises as she arrived outside Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica in California. The outlet reported how the singer was brought food and beverages while she remained inside her car.

