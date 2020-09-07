Street kids

VENICE, United States: It took Majid Majidi four months and nearly 4,000 auditions to find the dynamic street children stars of "Khorsid" (Sun Children), the Iranian director''s latest movie premiering on Sunday in Venice. But the five kids lucky enough to be cast -- one of whom accompanied Majidi to the prestigious Venice film festival on the Lido -- are just a handful of the world''s 152 million street children who face a grim future without society''s intervention, the director said.