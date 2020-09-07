VATICAN CITY: Speaking ill of other people and spreading gossip is worse than Covid-19 and Satan is the worst offender of all, Pope Francis said on Sunday. When people see someone making a mistake, "the first thing we usually do is go and tell someone else about it. Gossip like this closes off the community," the pope said in comments on a passage in the Bible where Jesus talks about what must be done to welcome back into the community those who have committed errors.