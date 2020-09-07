Belarus demo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINSK: Thousands of Belarusians staged a peaceful new march on Sunday, keeping the pressure on strongman Alexander Lukashenko who has refused to quit after his disputed re-election and turned to Russia for help to stay in power. Holding red-and-white flags and placards, protesters including many students took to the streets of the capital Minsk despite authorities mounting a massive show of force and detaining some demonstrators.