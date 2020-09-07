close
Mon Sep 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
Agencies
September 7, 2020

US wildfire

World

A
Agencies
September 7, 2020

LOS ANGELES: Dozens of people were airlifted to safety on Saturday night after being trapped by a wildfire near a popular reservoir in northern California, officials said. Military helicopters have so far rescued 63 people from the Mammoth Pool Reservoir in the Sierra National Forest, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) northeast of Fresno, the Fresno Fire Department said on Twitter.

Latest News

More From World