Sussex suspend Mitch Claydon

LONDON: Sussex have confirmed veteran bowler Mitch Claydon is suspended following an ECB allegation of placing hand sanitiser on the ball during the Bob Willis Trophy match against Middlesex.

The 37-year-old Australian took three first-innings wickets in the fixture, which Middlesex won by five wickets at Radlett last month.

Surrey said on the county’s official website: “Mitch Claydon is suspended pending the outcome of an ECB allegation of placing hand sanitiser on the ball in our match against Middlesex. There will be no further comment at this stage.”