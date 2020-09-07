Racing Point drop appeal against fine and deduction

MONZA: Racing Point have dropped an appeal against their £361,000 fine and 15 docked points for copying Mercedes’ 2019 brake ducts.

Last month, Renault, who first protested the Racing Point car at the season-opening race in Austria, withdrew their appeal against the FIA’s punishment. Both McLaren and Williams also decided against a formal challenge.

Racing Point’s announcement ahead of Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix leaves Ferrari as the only team continuing with action. The matter will end up at the FIA’s International Court of Appeal if the Italian team, who are keen to seek further clarity over the FIA’s verdict and a stricter penalty, press ahead.

Racing Point, fourth in the constructors’ championship, are allowed to continue to use the offending brake ducts this season.

A statement from Racing Point read: “We welcome the resolution the teams have agreed, and we’re pleased the FIA has provided much-needed clarification of the rules on listed and non-listed parts.

“The stewards and all parties involved in the appeals process recognise that there was a lack of clarity in the regulations and that we did not deliberately break them.

“Now that the ambiguity around the regulations has been settled, we have decided to withdraw our appeal in the wider interests of the sport.

“This issue has been a distraction for us and the other teams, but now we and everyone else can get back to focusing solely on what we’re all here to do: racing hard and providing excitement and entertainment for the millions of F1 fans around the world.”