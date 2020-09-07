Phil Salt to join England as reserve

LONDON: Sussex batsman Phil Salt will join up with England as a reserve for the one-day international series against Australia, which starts on Friday.

The 24-year-old had been due to play for his county in Sunday’s Bob Willis Trophy fixture against Surrey at the Kia Oval, but is no longer available.

England only named a 13-man squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia at Emirates

Old Trafford with opener Jason Roy not included while he recovers from a side strain.

Roy has stayed with the group in the bio-secure bubble, but Salt will join Joe Denly and Saqib Mahmood as reserves ahead of Friday’s opener.