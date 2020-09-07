Phil Salt to join England as reserve

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Sussex batsman Phil Salt will join up with England as a reserve for the one-day international series against Australia, which starts on Friday.
The 24-year-old had been due to play for his county in Sunday’s Bob Willis Trophy fixture against Surrey at the Kia Oval, but is no longer available.
England only named a 13-man squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia at Emirates
Old Trafford with opener Jason Roy not included while he recovers from a side strain.
Roy has stayed with the group in the bio-secure bubble, but Salt will join Joe Denly and Saqib Mahmood as reserves ahead of Friday’s opener.