Private institutions

Private schools gained popularity across the country after the state failed to provide quality education to its people. A large majority of people are more comfortable in sending their children to English-medium private schools. These schools, however, run as a business. Every month, the revenue is received in form of tuition fee. From this revenue, schools cover their expenses including salaries.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many schools had a drop in their income. As a result, many of them didn’t pay a single penny to teachers. In today’s economic conditions where everything is expensive, six months without pay was a challenge. The relevant authorities have to look into these matters and announce a relief package for private schools so that the school staff can get their dues.

Iffat Farhana

Karachi