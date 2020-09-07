Private institutions

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Private schools gained popularity across the country after the state failed to provide quality education to its people. A large majority of people are more comfortable in sending their children to English-medium private schools. These schools, however, run as a business. Every month, the revenue is received in form of tuition fee. From this revenue, schools cover their expenses including salaries.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, many schools had a drop in their income. As a result, many of them didn’t pay a single penny to teachers. In today’s economic conditions where everything is expensive, six months without pay was a challenge. The relevant authorities have to look into these matters and announce a relief package for private schools so that the school staff can get their dues.
Iffat Farhana
Karachi