For the economy

Home-based business owners play an important role in keeping the wheels of the economy running. It is unfortunate that in our country, there are no proper regulations that can help these businesses to grow steadily. Many people have to deal with last-minute cancellations and delay in payments, but they have no competent authority to go to with their complaints. These small businesses have a lot of potential to boost the country’s revenue. The authorities should consider forming proper laws and regulations for them. If they are deceived by customers, they should have a platform where they can file their complaints.

Huma Nawab

Rawalpindi