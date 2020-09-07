Ready to reopen?

Education institutions across the country are likely to reopen on September 15. For many, this is indeed good news. The education sector has been badly affected by the government-mandated closure. Now that education institutions are reopening, the safety of both teachers and students should be the top priority of the education department. Some SOPs for reopening schools include disinfecting school premises, keeping sanitizers at various spots and wearing masks. Also, the elderly should be advised to stay home and not come to school for students’ pickup. All schools should have two shifts so that students can sit at proper distances. It is hoped that our authorities will ensure that these SOPs are being followed. It was good to know when the authorities expressed that there will no break time or morning assemblies.

It is also important to mention that schools’ reopening is a sensitive issue. If any education institution falters and fails to maintain SOPs, there will be serious consequences. Government officials will have a meeting today (Sep 7) to review their decisions. Different reports claim that the countries that reopened schools had to see a surge in coronavirus cases. The government has to take proper steps to ensure the safety of teachers, students and the non-teaching staff. Awareness campaigns should be conducted to teach people how to keep themselves protected.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali

*****

Within a matter of weeks, the coronavirus changed the dynamics of the whole world. Almost all countries got affected by the pandemic. To contain the spread of the virus, many governments closed all educational institutions. In Pakistan, education institutions have remained closed for over six months now. Even though the authorities have decided to reopen the education institutions from September 15, the final decision will be announced later in the second meeting of the cabinet. The authorities have expressed that the education sector will be reopened after the recommendations of the health department. It is a great responsibility on the shoulders of both the federal and provincial governments, how they maintain standard operating measures (SOPS) in schools, colleges and universities. It is now the responsibility of the government to maintain proper SOPs. It is one of the toughest challenges for the administration of institutions to handle the situation in a better manner.

Shahzad Panhwar

Sukkur