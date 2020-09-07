Rebuilding the damaged city

Rains caused unprecedented damage in Karachi. For a couple of days, the entire city stood paralysed. Fuel pumps ran dry, mobile phones were out of service and many ATM machines were either not functioning or empty of cash.

People thronged to supermarkets and corner shops to replenish food stocks only to find them shut or flooded. In some cases, the large sections of the artificial ceilings of these shops had fallen in as rainwater seeped through the roof. As the water level receded in Karachi, businesses and industries are now struggling to restore normalcy around the mega city.

Harum Shujauddin

Karachi

*****

Viral videos on social media have highlighted the plight of residents of a newly constructed housing societies. The beautiful houses were submerged in water. Residents had to leave their belongings at their damaged homes and rush to safe places. The recent rains were unprecedented and the damage that they caused was unbelievable.

How will the people who have lost so much because of the rains rebuild their houses? There has to be some compensation for the affected people. We spend our lives saving enough money to buy a small place to live. The authorities need to stand with their people and help them in such difficult times.

Humna Ismail

Karachi