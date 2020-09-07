Journalist killed

A journalist shot; a woman killed. This is the story of Shaheena Shaheen, all of 25 years, a journalist shot dead at her home in Turbat, Balochistan. Shaheena worked with PTV and was also the editor of a local magazine. Although Shaheena was shot at by unknown men, most reports are indicating this is a case of domestic violence. It is a known – and unforgivable – fact that domestic abuse is hugely under-reported in our country, with very few women making their situation public. The lack of a social support system and in many cases the lack of support even from their own families raises for them the issue of how they would manage in the event of a marital breakup.

Many women then see no choice but to suffer in silence. There have been news reports of husbands physically abusing their wives because a meal was delayed, or other equally trivial matters. With international research suggesting that up to 70 percent of Pakistani women could be suffering abuse of one kind or the other in their homes, this is not a matter to be ignored. It is true we already have laws in place against domestic violence but these have been rarely used and as is the case in other countries police often hesitate to intervene in domestic issues. It would also be accurate to say there is every likelihood that violence against women and their murder is under-reported. The problem is not only the devising of laws but efforts to ensure they are enforced. In a society which remains strictly patriarchal, we also lack in giving women the empowerment they need to escape the violence and ill-treatment which so frequently afflicts them.

In many cases, economic contribution to households is a key factor in enabling women to gain more respect within family settings and acquire a voice that can speak out when key decisions are to be made. Education in a country where just less than 50 percent of women are literate could play a key role in this. However, if Shaheena’s case is related to domestic violence indeed, then it is obvious that much more needs to be done. Our girls and women get educated but still get stuck at the mercy of misogynist

men who are very much a product of the society we live in. What we need is a change in mindset, a shift away from the kind of thinking that teaches our boys and men that a woman is their possession. Only then will women and men both be able to live like free beings. A journalist like Shaheena should not have had to die the way she did. The fact that she did means we all failed her as a society.