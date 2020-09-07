Protesters demand release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

LAHORE: Senior journalists, civil society members, office-bearers of media unions and trade union of Jang Group have slammed the usurpation of media freedom by keeping Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman detained in NAB custody under a politically-motivated case for the last 176 days without giving any proof of their charges or making any progress in investigations.

While staging a demonstration outside Jang offices on Saturday at a protest camp of the workers of Geo, Jang and The News employees for the 153rd consecutive day, they said there was neither any progress in investigations into the corruption charges of 34-year-old property exchange case against him nor any formal case was registered. The participants termed it a blatant attack on media freedom, chanted slogans and condemned the illegal and anti-media tactics of the NAB.

Those who participated in the protest included Secretary General of Jang Workers Union Farooq Malik, News Editor of Pakistan Times Zaheer Anjum, Awais Qarni, Ayesha Akram, Ms Rifat, Muhammad Shafiq, Aziz Sheikh, Mohammad Irshad, Munawwar Hussain, Shahid Aziz, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Ali, Hafiz Asad, Akmal Bhatti, Afzal Abbas, Mushtaq and others.

Zaheer Anjum warned that other owners of media houses are the next target as Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is the first casualty in the government’s stifling media policy. Muhammad Shafiq said media cannot work for the truth without freedom as it plays the role of a watchdog for the society and country.

Farooq Malik said the victimisation of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman must come to an end after the detention of over five months, and he should be released as his arrest is a symbolic move to usurp media freedom. Aziz Sheikh said the fabricated case against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman should be withdrawn and he should be released. He warned if Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is not released, the protest would increase.

Awais Qarni said Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is a symbol of freedom of expression and this struggle is not only for his release but also for the freedom of media in the future.

Ayesha Akram said the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is not only a conspiracy against the Jang/Geo Group but also the first step to mute all voices of independent media.

Muhammad Ali said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is being punished for writing and reporting the truth but the rulers would not be able to pressure him as he represents the free media.

Munawwar Hussain said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman would always be known by the nation for his stand against the enemies of the press freedom.