Nation celebrates Defence Day with great zeal, revived spirit

ISLAMABAD: The nation on Sunday celebrated the Defence Day with great zeal, renewing the pledge to protect the motherland from any aggression and misadventure, besides gaining the economic strength for regional peace and prosperity.

The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques for the well-being and prosperity of the country, followed by 31-gun salute at the federal capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals. A number of activities were held across the country, reaffirming the nation’s resolve not to let anyone cast an evil eye at the homeland, achieved on August 14, 1947 after great sacrifices rendered by Muslims of the then sub-continent.

Wreaths were laid at the mausoleums of the recipients of Nishan-e-Haider (the highest gallantry award), which were attended by senior officials of the respective areas across the country.

A main ceremony was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, where Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa laid a wreath at the Martyrs Monument and offered Fateha.

A similar function took place at the Naval Headquarters Islamabad, where Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, laid wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada (Martyrs Monument) and offered Fateha.

Change of the guard ceremonies were held at the mausoleums of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi and Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore.

After the change of guard ceremony at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi, Air Vice Marshal Shakeel Ghazanfar laid a wreath and offered Fateha. He also recorded his impressions in visitors’ book.

The Inter-Services Public Relations released a latest national song to eulogize the matchless bravery and sacrifices of the martyrs they rendered while defending the motherland. The song “Har Ghari Tayyar Kamran” is a remake of an old patriotic song of the 80’s by the same name.

An investiture ceremony was also held at the General Headquarters Rawalpindi, in which Gen Bajwa conferred military awards on army personnel for acts of gallantry during various operations, and delivered his address.

Pakistan embassies and missions abroad also held ceremonies in connection with the Defence Day, highlighting the national spirit of September 6, 1965 and paying homage to martyrs of the country.

Newspapers published special supplements, while electronic media telecast special programmes, highlighting importance of the day in Pakistan’s military history.

Special talk shows were aired on the state-run and private television channels and radio stations across the country, paying homage to the sons and daughters of the soil who laid down their lives and endured vagaries of war while defending the motherland.