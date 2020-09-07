PTI cautions against ‘politicking’ over Karachi uplift package

Ag INP

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The apparent confluence of priorities between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Karachi’s development appeared to diverge once again on Sunday, less than 24 hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a 1.1 trillion-rupee uplift package for the country’s commercial hub flanked by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

After a week of record-breaking rains that overwhelmed the already aging infrastructure of the metropolis, the Prime Minister had announced that he would not abandon more than 20 million people of the city and unveil a package to “transform” Karachi, working alongside the PPP-led Sindh government.

On Saturday, he made good on that promise by announcing a package with an aim to improve infrastructure, clear drains and provide potable water — among other things — to the city within three years. The Centre is supposed to ensure the cleaning of drains and infrastructure, while Sindh has to re-house the people that would be displaced in the process of clearing encroachments from storm-water drains.

On Sunday, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar held a press conference to caution against “distortion of facts” and insisted that there was “no politics” in the government’s decision to invest in the metropolis in response to a video clip of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and subsequent press release issued by the party on Saturday evening mentioning Rs800 billion was being fronted by Sindh and Rs300 billion by the federal government.

Umar said he wanted to clarify that “62 per cent of the projects are being funded by the federal government and 38 per cent” by Sindh and that there should not be a “race” on who is providing what to the city. He also said there should not be “political point-scoring” either. “Success will come only if the institutions and the government work together,” Umar added.

“The country cannot develop if the highest earning city is not in motion,” the minister said, adding that while Sindh Chief Minister Shah was approaching the matter positively, his party should follow suit.

Just before the federal government’s press conference, the PPP Chairman made a trip to Karachi’s Nazimabad area, where he assured residents that no one would be rendered homeless while work is carried out to remove encroachments on nullahs — until alternative housing is provided.

“We will clear the nullah encroachments — but with fairness. No one’s homes will be destroyed. If a house must be demolished, people will be provided with an alternative first,” Bilawal said while addressing party workers. He said the party would now begin work in earnest on the development of the city as the “reign of terror” in the province is effectively over.