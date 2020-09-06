‘World’s loneliest elephant’ will finally be allowed to leave

ISLAMABAD: An elephant kept alone in a tiny enclosure in a Pakistani zoo will be allowed to leave after a campaign by animal welfare activists helped ensure him better conditions elsewhere, foreign media reported.

Dubbed the 'world's loneliest elephant' by his supporters, Kaavan has languished at a zoo in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad for more than 35 years.

Martin Bauer, a spokesman for Four Paws, said the elephant has been finally given medical approval to travel, most likely to Cambodia, where he will find companionship and better conditions

The overweight elephant Kaavan underwent a full medical examination at the zoo on Friday, said Bauer.

In May, High Court ordered the Marghazar Zoo closed because of its abysmal conditions blamed on systemic negligence. Rescuing Kaavan from the zoo's dire conditions attracted the attention of animal activists around the world, and celebrities including US singer Cher, who lobbied for his relocation.

'Unfortunately, the rescue comes too late for two lions that died during an attempted transfer at the end of July after local animal handlers set a fire in their enclosure to force them into their transport crates,' Bauer said in a statement released on Saturday.

Kaavan, who lost his partner in 2012, has battled loneliness as well as poor living conditions. Both have taken their toll, said Bauer in an interview.

'He also developed stereotypical behavior, which means he shakes his head back and forth for hours. This is mainly because he is simply bored,' said Bauer.

The Four Paws team that carried out Kaavan's physical included wildlife veterinarians and experts.

It wasn't immediately known when Kaavan would be able to travel. Rights activists have lobbied for his relocation since 2016.