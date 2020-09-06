Overseas Pakistanis plan large investments

LAHORE: A group of overseas Pakistanis has come up with a programme to bring large investments in the country, generating revenues and employments and ultimately retiring country’s foreign debts, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of making the country self-sufficient. During a press conference at the Lahore Press Club on Saturday, the program was unveiled by Shahid Javed, senior vice president of “I’m Pakistan Worldwide Movement”, a group of overseas Pakistanis established two years ago that has chalked out the programme for making the country debt-free. He said his movement is aimed at making the country debt-free and self-sufficient, by bringing large foreign investments into the country by the overseas Pakistanis, primarily focusing on the real estate and construction sectors, for which PM Imran has announced huge incentives for investors. He claimed that under this programme, Pakistan would be able to rid its foreign debts in the next two to three years. He said the second objective of the “I’m Pakistan” movement is to rid the country of energy and water crises.