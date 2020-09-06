Millers alarmed over monitoring by PTI-appointed coordinators

LAHORE: Members of Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) have expressed concerns over reports of assigning a role to the coordinators, appointed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, for monitoring of flour supply in the market. Central leader PFMA Habib Leghari said the district coordinators of PTI should not be given any role in maintaining flour supply as they have nothing to do in this regard, he added. Provincial Food Department is already doing this job, he added. “We are submitting record of wheat grinding and flour supply to the Food Department in a systematic way,” he said and added that the coordinators should not be allowed to raid flour mills in any case.