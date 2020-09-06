ANP criticises sedition, terror case against rights activist’s parents

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan Saturday condemned invocation of sedition and terrorism charges against parents of rights activist Gulalai Ismail.

“It is shameful and unacceptable to charge a respected aged woman under terrorism, sedition, criminal conspiracy and terror financing clauses,” the ANP leader said.

Activist Gulalai Ismail, said in a social media message earlier that her parents had been asked to appear before a local court on Monday in terrorism and sedition cases.

"My mother and father have been summoned to the court in FIR under Sections 9 & 7 of the ATA (terrorism), 124 A (Sedition), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 11N (terror financing). We haven't seen the updated FIR. Booking my parents in malicious cases is nothing but political victimisation," she said. She claimed the Counter Terrorism Department submitted challan in the same FIR, which had been dismissed once, to another judge adding sedition, terrorism and conspiracy charges.