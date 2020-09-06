Dilapidated road irks locals in Lalamusa

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: A dilapidated road has become a source of constant trouble for locals, especially for residents of Sabzi Mandi Chowk. The visitors of the vegetable market face the road trouble daily. The locals urged the authorities concerned to look into the matter and ask the relevant department to construct slabs at Sabzi Mandi Chowk and repair camping ground road.