close
Sun Sep 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2020

Dilapidated road irks locals in Lalamusa

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2020

LALAMUSA: A dilapidated road has become a source of constant trouble for locals, especially for residents of Sabzi Mandi Chowk. The visitors of the vegetable market face the road trouble daily. The locals urged the authorities concerned to look into the matter and ask the relevant department to construct slabs at Sabzi Mandi Chowk and repair camping ground road.

Latest News

More From Pakistan