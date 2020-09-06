Flood in River Chenab feared

MULTAN: Flood is feared in the Chenab River and it can damage crops near the river belt areas in tehsils Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala because water level is rising in these areas continuously.

However, according to officials, the water level is decreasing in Multan and situation is likely to turn normal.

Flood focal person Muhammad Tayyab Khan visited flood areas in Multan district and reviewed arrangements at flood relief camps.

After his visit, he said the water level is reducing in Multan and the water flow has reached upto 200, 000 cusecs at Head Muhamadwala where the water level was gauged at 245,000 cusecs two days ago.

He said the water level is increasing in Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala tehsils and the district administration is focusing the tehsils.

All departments have set up their camps in schools.

Reportedly, six camps are established in Shujabad tehsil and three in Jalalpur Pirwala tehsil.

Health department has provided necessary medicines at the camps and the livestock department has arranged vaccination stock, he added.